When seven debutants led Leeds United to an opening day win

The Elland Road faithful didn't know what to expect from the Whites on the opening day of the Championship season against Derby County at Elland Road in August 2004. Frazer Richardson proved the hero after he curled home a wonderful winner from 20 yards with 19 minutes left to make it a winning start. The Rams felt they were unlucky when Michael Johnson's header was ruled out for a foul late in the first half. And Leeds were grateful for goalkeeper Neil Sullivan's injury time save from Junior after Ian Taylor hit the woodwork.