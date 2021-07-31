Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-0 opening day win against Derby County in August 2004. PIC: Simon Hulme
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-0 opening day win against Derby County in August 2004. PIC: Simon Hulme

When seven debutants led Leeds United to an opening day win

It was a win from a revamped Leeds United team featuring seven debuts

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 6:00 am

The Elland Road faithful didn't know what to expect from the Whites on the opening day of the Championship season against Derby County at Elland Road in August 2004. Frazer Richardson proved the hero after he curled home a wonderful winner from 20 yards with 19 minutes left to make it a winning start. The Rams felt they were unlucky when Michael Johnson's header was ruled out for a foul late in the first half. And Leeds were grateful for goalkeeper Neil Sullivan's injury time save from Junior after Ian Taylor hit the woodwork. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 1 Derby County 0

Simon Walton rises high with Derby County's Ian Taylor.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo

2. Leeds United 1 Derby County 0

Striker Michael Ricketts rues a missed chance.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo

3. Leeds United 1 Derby County 0

Defender Michael Duberry climbs above the Rams defence.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo

4. Leeds United 1 Derby County 0

Jermaine Wright wins the ball from Derby County's Indigo Idiakez.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo
Elland RoadDerby County
Next Page
Page 1 of 4