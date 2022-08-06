This three bedroom townhouse in Colton is on the market for £300,000.

Arranged over three floors, the home boasts plenty of charming features including exposed brick, lovely wooden furnishings and art painted onto the walls.

On the ground floor, a tastefully decorated lounge leads into a high gloss kitchen with intergrated appliances and french double doors leading to the rear garden.

Downstairs also benefits from a seperate toilet with artwork painted onto the walls.

Upstairs visitors will find two generously sized double bedrooms and the luxury house bathroom, and on the second floor is is the master bedroom with three piece shower en-suite.

Outside is a driveway with off street parking and a garage, and the enclosed large rear garden has a great lawned space perfect for garden furniture, decking and plant boarders.

Situated in the popular residential East Leeds area of Colton, there is a vast range of supermarkets and local amenities nearby in Halton, Colton and Crossgates.

For more information please go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. On the market for £300,000 This three bedroom townhouse in Colton is on the market for £300,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Arranged over three floors Arranged over three floors, the home boasts plenty of charming features including exposed brick, lovely wooden furnishings and art painted onto the walls. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. High gloss kitchen On the ground floor, a tastefully decorated lounge leads into a high gloss kitchen with integrated appliances and french double doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Artwork on the walls Downstairs also benefits from a separate toilet with artwork painted onto the walls. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales