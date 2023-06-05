MCU fans have been left shocked after finding out that Chris Pine has been a marvel superhero for years. The Star Trek star, 42, who studied at Leeds University, is well known for his role in DC’s Wonder Woman and its sequel Wonder Woman 1989; however, his role in the Marvel universe is less well known.

A year after starring in Wonder Woman, Chris appeared as one of the most popular Marvel superheroes of all time although this was not in the flesh. Instead, Chris was featured in an animated role in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Many fans didn’t realise that Chris voiced the deceased version of Spider-Man in the film, as his role wasn't announced in advance and only came to light after a screening shortly before the film's release.

The tweet that caused talk of Chris’ Marvel role to resurface had fans talking about how three of the main Spider-Men featured in Into the Spider-Verse and its upcoming sequel Across The Spider-Verse — Chris Pine, Jake Johnson and Andy Samberg — all came from Jewish backgrounds.

Even though Into The Spider-Verse was released nearly five years ago, several fans were unaware that Chris featured in the film. One fan said: “Chris Pine was in the first one?!” Another added: “How am I just now finding out about this?”

Once fans knew that it was Chris who was briefly in the movie, some wished he had had more screen time, with one saying: “Wish we could’ve had more of him, he’s a good voice actor.”

The news comes shortly after the release of Chris’ new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. While speaking with Variety, the film's co-director John Francis Daley said Chris told him and fellow director Jonathan Goldstein that he wanted to be as 'anti-heroic' as possible.

Despite his Spider-Man appearance, he threw some shade at Marvel in 2017. Chris said: “Within this genre it's difficult to do something new and usually you just see a bunch of people killing one another in outfits and blowing up cities,” he said, in response to a question about what made him want to appear in Wonder Woman.