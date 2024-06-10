Every new job opening at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds including Cineworld
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.
Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites.
One opportunity currently on offer includes working at Cineworld. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: Full-Time
Description: As Sales Manager you will support the store manager to lead and inspire a team to deliver great results through your commerciality, collaboration, resilience and being customer obsessed.
Contract: Permanent / 16 Hours
Description: Be sales focused with good retailing skills and motivation and excellent customer service Provide friendly, helpful levels of customer service to ensure every customer has a positive shopping experience.
Contract: Various shift patterns / £10.60 to £11.68 (dependant on age)
Description: Whether selling tickets, selling freshly prepared popcorn or showing people to their seats, you and your team mates will be responsible for ensuring everyone has a great time in a safe and clean environment.
