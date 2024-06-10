Every new job opening at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds including Cineworld

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
New job openings have become available at the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One opportunity currently on offer includes working at Cineworld. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Cineworld. Picture: James HardistyExciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Cineworld. Picture: James Hardisty
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Cineworld. Picture: James Hardisty

Job: New Look - Sales Manager

Contract: Full-Time

Description: As Sales Manager you will support the store manager to lead and inspire a team to deliver great results through your commerciality, collaboration, resilience and being customer obsessed.

Job: Joe Browns - Style Ambassador

Contract: Permanent / 16 Hours

Description: Be sales focused with good retailing skills and motivation and excellent customer service Provide friendly, helpful levels of customer service to ensure every customer has a positive shopping experience.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Job: Cineworld - Team Member

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contract: Various shift patterns / £10.60 to £11.68 (dependant on age)

Description: Whether selling tickets, selling freshly prepared popcorn or showing people to their seats, you and your team mates will be responsible for ensuring everyone has a great time in a safe and clean environment.

Related topics:LeedsWhite Rose Shopping CentreCineworldJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.