Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job vacancy including Zara and Subway

With that in mind here are 11 exciting job opportunities at the centre, including working at Graveleys Fish & Chips. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a part time job.

Zara – Commercial Advisor – 40 Hours/Full Time

A wide range of roles are currently available at the White Rose Shopping Centre. Picture: James Hardisty

Successful candidates will be in charge of merchandising the store in accordance with the company guidelines, promote new lines effectively and support the commercial manager to identify and action creative and visual ideas for the store.

Goldsmiths – Sales Consultants – 37.5 Hours/Full Time

Sales Consultants are dedicated team players with a passion for delivering excellent customer service to ensure that everyone has an exceptional experience. Working towards personal and team targets, you will play a key role in the success of the store.

Goldsmiths – Assistant Manager – 37.5 Hours/Full Time

As an Assistant Manager you will play a key role assisting the Store Manager in guiding, motivating and developing a team to deliver excellent customer service; ensuring that everyone has an exceptional experience in our Goldsmiths Stores.

Schuh – Trainee Manager – 37.5 Hours/Full Time

This Management Trainee role will allow you to kick-start your retail management career with the opportunity to become a future leader. For this role you will need to demonstrate outstanding people skills – as well as being a natural with our ‘little customers’.

Juice – Juice Artist – Evening and weekend position

This part time role at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student. Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.

Subway – Sandwich Artist – Zero hour contracts

Candidates will be responsible for serving customers and making delivery orders, cleaning, supporting colleagues, opening and closing shop, prepping products, stock control, manual handling with deliveries.

Subway – Shift Supervisor – Permanent

As shift supervisor you will be will using your initiative to make decisions and enjoy this fast-paced food environment. You will enjoy supervising a team and directing them on your shift, actively managing customer satisfaction, product quality and overall store performance.

Subway – Assistant Manager – Permanent

The Assistant Manager supervises daily operations to ensure that food safety, product preparation, cleanliness and inventory control standards are maintained. Schedules and supervises staff. Maintains standards of restaurant safety and security.

White Rose – Shopmobility Operative – 30 Hours/Fixed Term

Candidates will provide the hire off mobility scooters, powered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs for the use of Shopmobility members and other approved visitors to the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Ann Summers – Sales Assistant – 2 x 12 hours 1 x 8 hours

Ann Summers are on the hunt for people who are “passionate, results-driven and completely service-obsessed” to join their Leeds White Rose store. You’ll build fantastic relationships with the retail customers, giving them the expert knowledge, they deserve.

Graveleys Fish & Chips – Counter Staff – Not Specified