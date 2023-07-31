Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job vacancy including KFC and Graveleys Fish & Chips
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at KFC and Graveleys Fish & Chips. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
White Rose – Shopmobility Operative – 30 Hours per week
The Shopmobility scheme hires manual wheelchairs and powered scooters to people with limited mobility to shop and explore the White Rose Centre. Candidates will be responsible for the hire of mobility scooters, powered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs.
Ann Summers – Sales Assistant – Permanent
The job description details candidates “putting service at the heart of everything” and building fantastic relationships with the retail customers, giving them the expert knowledge, they deserve. You’ll also get to work in a “unique and exciting retail environment.”
Graveleys Fish & Chips – Counter Staff – Counter Staff
The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience. They need a "can-do, confident and bubbly person” who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping. If you're interested, bring your CV into the shop.
KFC – Team Member / Team Leader – 10 - 30 per week
KFC is looking to recruit Team Members for its restaurant with the ideal candidate being “a bright, spirited person who loves to get stuck in, ask questions and support the people around you.” They are on the lookout for individuals with a “passion for people and who love being part of a team.”
Collectables – Sales Adviser – Temporary
An exciting opportunity for a 16 hour sales adviser required to work in Collectables White Rose store. Candidates will be selling a range of fragrance, gifts, jewellery, and fashion, and needs to be able to work the opening hours of the shopping centre.
EE – Retail Guide – 25 Hours per week
You’ll be responsible for creating an environment in which customers feel welcome and comfortable, engage customers in genuine, enjoyable conversations to understand their needs. You will also be expected to keep up to date with all products, services and promotions, and those of competitors.