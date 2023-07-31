Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at KFC and Graveleys Fish & Chips. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

White Rose – Shopmobility Operative – 30 Hours per week

A wide range of roles are currently available at the White Rose. Picture: James Hardisty

The Shopmobility scheme hires manual wheelchairs and powered scooters to people with limited mobility to shop and explore the White Rose Centre. Candidates will be responsible for the hire of mobility scooters, powered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs.

Ann Summers – Sales Assistant – Permanent

The job description details candidates “putting service at the heart of everything” and building fantastic relationships with the retail customers, giving them the expert knowledge, they deserve. You’ll also get to work in a “unique and exciting retail environment.”

Graveleys Fish & Chips – Counter Staff – Counter Staff

The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience. They need a "can-do, confident and bubbly person” who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping. If you're interested, bring your CV into the shop.

KFC – Team Member / Team Leader – 10 - 30 per week

KFC is looking to recruit Team Members for its restaurant with the ideal candidate being “a bright, spirited person who loves to get stuck in, ask questions and support the people around you.” They are on the lookout for individuals with a “passion for people and who love being part of a team.”

Collectables – Sales Adviser – Temporary

An exciting opportunity for a 16 hour sales adviser required to work in Collectables White Rose store. Candidates will be selling a range of fragrance, gifts, jewellery, and fashion, and needs to be able to work the opening hours of the shopping centre.

EE – Retail Guide – 25 Hours per week