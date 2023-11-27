Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre Christmas job opening including Primark and Juice

A host of new job openings have become available at the White Rose Shopping Centre this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated a host of new openings.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Primark and Juice. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job over the fast approaching Christmas holiday season…

Ann Summers – Festive Sales Assistant

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job Picture: Simon HulmeAny of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job Picture: Simon Hulme
Contract: 4x 12hr contracts per week / Temporary

During the upcoming festive season, retail brand Ann Summers is looking to employ four Festive Sales Assistants at £10.50 per hour. The job description details candidates “putting service at the heart of everything” and building fantastic relationships with the retail customers.

Juice – Shift Leader

Contract: Full-Time

Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products, as well as opening and closing the store.

Contract: Part-Time

This part time role at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student. Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.

Deneco’s – Barista / Café Staff

Contract Full-Time / 30-40 hours per week

Deneco’s is looking looking for a full-time barista/café staff with customer service and experience. The role includes customer service, preparing pancake, great teamwork, coffee skills, serving desserts for eat in & take away.

White Rose – Receptionist (Maternity Cover)

Contract: Full-Time / £10.89 per hour

The job description includes meeting, greeting, and liaising with guests, visitors, brands and external colleagues. As well as handling incoming calls and conveying messages, taking detailed messages.

Joe Browns – Style Ambassador

Contract: 2x Christmas Temp (varied of contracts available)

Style Ambassadors are the face of the Joe Browns store and will have direct contact with customers. Candidates will be the face of the brand and responsible for creating a remarkable shopping experience.

Primark – Team Manager

Contract: Full-Time / £30,983 per year

As Team Manager, the successful candidate will work with the rest of the management team to support the daily running of the store. You’ll be responsible for an allocated section or department of the store.

