Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre Christmas job opening including Primark and Juice
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated a host of new openings.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Primark and Juice. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job over the fast approaching Christmas holiday season…
Contract: 4x 12hr contracts per week / Temporary
During the upcoming festive season, retail brand Ann Summers is looking to employ four Festive Sales Assistants at £10.50 per hour. The job description details candidates “putting service at the heart of everything” and building fantastic relationships with the retail customers.
Contract: Full-Time
Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products, as well as opening and closing the store.
Contract: Part-Time
This part time role at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student. Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.
Contract Full-Time / 30-40 hours per week
Deneco’s is looking looking for a full-time barista/café staff with customer service and experience. The role includes customer service, preparing pancake, great teamwork, coffee skills, serving desserts for eat in & take away.
Contract: Full-Time / £10.89 per hour
The job description includes meeting, greeting, and liaising with guests, visitors, brands and external colleagues. As well as handling incoming calls and conveying messages, taking detailed messages.
Contract: 2x Christmas Temp (varied of contracts available)
Style Ambassadors are the face of the Joe Browns store and will have direct contact with customers. Candidates will be the face of the brand and responsible for creating a remarkable shopping experience.
Contract: Full-Time / £30,983 per year
As Team Manager, the successful candidate will work with the rest of the management team to support the daily running of the store. You’ll be responsible for an allocated section or department of the store.