Every large unclaimed National Lottery prize including one £1m windfall in Leeds

The revelation comes as players in Leeds have been urged to check their unique UK Millionaire Maker codes, with the winner of the July 22 prize, believed to be living in the city, having not yet come forward.
If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.
Players check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.
Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180 day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email National Lottery on [email protected]
Here is a list of all the recent winners, where the ticket was bought and how long they have to claim it:
04/03/2022 - EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker - Metropolitan Borough of Rochdale
Last date to claim prize: 31/08/2022
11/03/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – London Borough of Ealing
Last date to claim prize – 07/09/2022
01/04/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Metropolitan Borough of Trafford
Last date to claim prize – 28/09/2022
18/04/2022 – Set For Life £10,000 every month for one year – Cardiff
Last date to claim prize – 15/10/2022
26/04/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Belfast
Last date to claim prize – 23/10/2022
29/04/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Rushmoor District
Last date to claim prize – 26/10/2022
10/05/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Telford and Wrekin
Last date to claim prize – 06/11/2022
14/05/2022 – Lotto £1,000,000 Match 5 + Bonus – Herefordshire
Last date to claim prize – 10/11/2022
14/06/2022 – EuroMillions £83,291.50 Match 5 + 1 Star – Mid Suffolk District
Last date to claim prize – 11/12/2022
18/06/2022 – Lotto £7,440,150 – Wolverhampton
Last date to claim prize – 15/12/2022
20/06/2022 – Set For Life £10,000 every month for one year – Sandwell
Last date to claim prize – 17/12/2022
05/07/2022 – EuroMillions £102,040 – London Borough of Hackney
Last date to claim prize – 01/01/2023
21/07/2022 – Set For Life £10,000 every month for one year – South Oxfordshire District
Last date to claim prize – 17/01/2023
22/07/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000.00 UK Millionaire Maker – LeedsDraw
Last date to claim prize – 18/01/2023