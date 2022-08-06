Every large unclaimed National Lottery prize including one £1m windfall in Leeds

The revelation comes as players in Leeds have been urged to check their unique UK Millionaire Maker codes, with the winner of the July 22 prize, believed to be living in the city, having not yet come forward.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Players check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180 day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email National Lottery on [email protected]

Here is a list of all the recent winners, where the ticket was bought and how long they have to claim it:

04/03/2022 - EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker - Metropolitan Borough of Rochdale

Last date to claim prize: 31/08/2022

11/03/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – London Borough of Ealing

Last date to claim prize – 07/09/2022

01/04/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Metropolitan Borough of Trafford

Last date to claim prize – 28/09/2022

18/04/2022 – Set For Life £10,000 every month for one year – Cardiff

Last date to claim prize – 15/10/2022

26/04/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Belfast

Last date to claim prize – 23/10/2022

29/04/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Rushmoor District

Last date to claim prize – 26/10/2022

10/05/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker – Telford and Wrekin

Last date to claim prize – 06/11/2022

14/05/2022 – Lotto £1,000,000 Match 5 + Bonus – Herefordshire

Last date to claim prize – 10/11/2022

14/06/2022 – EuroMillions £83,291.50 Match 5 + 1 Star – Mid Suffolk District

Last date to claim prize – 11/12/2022

18/06/2022 – Lotto £7,440,150 – Wolverhampton

Last date to claim prize – 15/12/2022

20/06/2022 – Set For Life £10,000 every month for one year – Sandwell

Last date to claim prize – 17/12/2022

05/07/2022 – EuroMillions £102,040 – London Borough of Hackney

Last date to claim prize – 01/01/2023

21/07/2022 – Set For Life £10,000 every month for one year – South Oxfordshire District

Last date to claim prize – 17/01/2023

22/07/2022 – EuroMillions £1,000,000.00 UK Millionaire Maker – LeedsDraw