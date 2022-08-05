Players in the City of Leeds are being urged to check their unique UK Millionaire Maker code from the special EuroMillions draw for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The winning code on 22 July 2022 for this prize was JLBZ 08015 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 18 January 2023 to claim their prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players in the City of Leeds are being urged to check and double-check their unique UK Millionaire Maker code.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event draw on Friday 22 July saw 22 guaranteed millionaires made in the UK.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Players check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.