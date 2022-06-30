Eight-year-old boy from Wortley runs and walks 70 miles for Leeds homelessness charity

Jacob Cloke has raised over £1,010 for Emmaus Leeds, which works to provide people with a home, work and opportunities to progress.

He completed the challenge as part of the Emmaus UK Big Marathon Month, which set the challenge of running, walking or cycling 26.2 miles in June.

Jacob completed the challenge as part of the Emmaus UK Big Marathon Month. Credit: Simon Hulme

Jacob went above and beyond, covering well over double the distance of a marathon after the charity challenged people to hit the 70-mile mark in recognition of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

He also took part in the Emmaus UK Big Marathon Month during 2020, meaning he has now raised over £1,500.

Jacob said: “I like it at Emmaus Leeds and all the people there. I like to give the money to the homeless as it might help make more houses. I love running and I love extra challenges in life. I think it’s important to go further and push yourself more than you have to sometimes.

“I am also doing it for my friend Little Audrey who went to live in the stars in December, so I am remembering her. When I did the Big Marathon Month in June 2020 we used to cycle, walk or scooter to her house to take her treats and wave through the window.”

Jacob's dad Paul added: “As his parents, we have always encouraged him to have an understanding of homelessness.

"When the challenge from Emmaus UK came along Jacob jumped at the chance. We have always supported him in his own decisions.

"He is selfless and always puts 100% into everything he does. We are so proud of him for whatever he does but for someone so young to have the attitude he shows for others is amazing and humbling at the same time.”

Gina Morrison, Emmaus Leeds general manager, said: “Jacob is doing a great job, making such an effort to raise funds and awareness for Emmaus Leeds. Well done Jacob!

"On behalf of everyone at Emmaus Leeds, we want to say a huge thank you.”