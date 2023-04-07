News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
6 minutes ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
12 minutes ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
55 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes

Eight of the worst-looking buildings in Leeds according to the people who live here - including 'The Dalek'

The Leeds skyline is made up of a variety of different buildings, some of which are more popular than others.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Much can be learnt about the history of the city through assessment of its older buildings, whereas newer additions offer a glimpse into the future. However, one thing both old and new buildings have in common is that they can divide opinion.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers what they deemed to be the worst-looking buildings in Leeds and this gallery explores a selection of the answers.

Office and residential skyscraper Bridgewater Place is nicknamed 'The Dalek'.

1. Bridgewater Place

Office and residential skyscraper Bridgewater Place is nicknamed 'The Dalek'. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Bramley Shopping Centre is the home of various shops and food outlets including Tesco, Pizza Hut, Boots and Poundstretcher.

2. Bramley Shopping Centre

Bramley Shopping Centre is the home of various shops and food outlets including Tesco, Pizza Hut, Boots and Poundstretcher. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Trinity Leeds is a shopping centre based in the heart of Leeds and opened in 2013.

3. Trinity Leeds

Trinity Leeds is a shopping centre based in the heart of Leeds and opened in 2013. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The historic market first opened back in 1822 and still welcomes shoppers in 2023.

4. Kirkgate Market

The historic market first opened back in 1822 and still welcomes shoppers in 2023. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsYorkshire Evening Post