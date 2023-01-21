UK’s architectural eyesores: Bridgewater Place ranked in top ten buildings deemed ‘eyesores’ - full list
It may stand high in the Leeds skyline, but that doesn’t mean that Bridgewater Place is a beautiful sight to behold. That’s according to a new study by Buildworld, who have collated the top ten eyesores across the world, with Bridgewater Place earning a dishonourable spot within the top ten.
The construction merchants collated a list of buildings in the United States and at home, looking at the level of Tweets certain buildings receiving less than positive comments. The company then cross-referenced these tweets with HuggingFace, a sentiment analysis tool, to gather a percentage rating for those constructions making the long list.
Despite being the second tallest building in Leeds (bested by Altus House in the Arena Quarter), the aesthetics of the building, lovingly nicknamed ‘The Dalek’, has proven for many to be a blemish in the city, coming in seventh in the top ten with a percentage of 12.14% - a mere 1.01% away from sixth position - One Hyde Park in London.
Taking the top spot in the UK was the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, according to Twitter users, while Newport Station and Preston Train Station came in second and third in the local lists. In the United States, the researchers concluded that for many, the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington DC, home to the FBI, came first in their top ten, with Boston’s City Hall and New York’s Verizon Building in third.
Across the world, nine of the ten eyesores were either from the UK or the USA, with only one building outside of those countries making an appearance - that being The Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea
Top ten eyesores in the UK, according to Buildworld
- Scottish Parliament Building, Edinburgh
- Newport Station, Newport
- Preston Train Station, Preston
- Royal Liverpool Hospital, Liverpool
- MI6 Building, London
- One Hyde Park, London
- Bridgewater Place, Leeds
- Redcar Beacon, Redcar
- Balfron Tower, London
- Shankly Hotel, Liverpool
Top ten eyesores around the world, according to Buildworld
- Scottish Parliament Building, Edinburgh
- J. Edgar Hoover Building, Washington D.C
- Newport Station, Newport
- Boston City Hall, Boston
- Preston Train Station, Preston
- Verizon Building, New York
- Ryugyong Hotel, Pyongyang
- Watergate complex, Washington D.C
- The Denver International Airport, Denver
- Trump Tower, Las Vegas