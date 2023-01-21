It may stand high in the Leeds skyline, but that doesn’t mean that Bridgewater Place is a beautiful sight to behold. That’s according to a new study by Buildworld , who have collated the top ten eyesores across the world, with Bridgewater Place earning a dishonourable spot within the top ten.

The construction merchants collated a list of buildings in the United States and at home, looking at the level of Tweets certain buildings receiving less than positive comments. The company then cross-referenced these tweets with HuggingFace , a sentiment analysis tool, to gather a percentage rating for those constructions making the long list.

Despite being the second tallest building in Leeds (bested by Altus House in the Arena Quarter), the aesthetics of the building, lovingly nicknamed ‘The Dalek’, has proven for many to be a blemish in the city, coming in seventh in the top ten with a percentage of 12.14% - a mere 1.01% away from sixth position - One Hyde Park in London.

Across the world, nine of the ten eyesores were either from the UK or the USA, with only one building outside of those countries making an appearance - that being The Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea

Top ten eyesores in the UK, according to Buildworld

Scottish Parliament Building, Edinburgh Newport Station, Newport Preston Train Station, Preston Royal Liverpool Hospital, Liverpool MI6 Building, London One Hyde Park, London Bridgewater Place, Leeds Redcar Beacon, Redcar Balfron Tower, London Shankly Hotel, Liverpool

The Ryugyong Hotel (Korean: 류경호텔) was the only building outside of the UK and the US to place on the world’s top ten eyesore list (Credit: Martin Cigler)

Top ten eyesores around the world, according to Buildworld