Eight of the most mispronounced place names in Leeds - including Wortley, Calverley, Adel and Alwoodley

It is a cruel reality that many words do not quite sound as they look.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

If you are venturing to a new location and get the name of the place wrong, you can often leave yourself at the mercy of ridicule. The Yorkshire Evening Post newsroom is made up of people from various parts of England and the names of some Leeds locations have a tendency to leave them confused.

Here are eight of the most mispronounced place names in Leeds, including Wortley, Adel and Alwoodley.

Is it 'all' or 'al'? That's a question that has been posed in the YEP newsroom by reporters who did not grow up in Leeds.

1. Alwoodley

Is it 'all' or 'al'? That's a question that has been posed in the YEP newsroom by reporters who did not grow up in Leeds. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

If you're naming the singer of hits such as 'Someone Like You', you're getting it wrong.

2. Adel

If you're naming the singer of hits such as 'Someone Like You', you're getting it wrong. Photo: James Hardisty

The 'ou' and 'ton' are regularly pronounced wrong.

3. Stourton

The 'ou' and 'ton' are regularly pronounced wrong. Photo: Simon Hulme

I've personally heard Rawdon pronounces as 'Row-don' on numerous occasions.

4. Rawdon

I've personally heard Rawdon pronounces as 'Row-don' on numerous occasions. Photo: Tony Johnson

