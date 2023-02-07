Leeds based property developer Advent Developments secured planning consent at the end of last year for a total of 72 new homes, an office conversion and an 86 bed care home on the derelict 12 acre site, between Tile Lane and East Moor Lane.

The site includes a series of historic listed buildings including the large quadrangle of a former school and a chapel. These will be sensitively converted to provide 29 spacious family homes, complete with gardens and extensive landscaping. The scheme will also offer 43 architecturally designed contemporary new build properties, including several affordable homes.

Meanwhile, the building which housed the first ever covered swimming pool in Leeds is to be converted into offices.

Tim Reeve of Advent Developments (left) and Lee Grayshon of Eternal Homes (right) in Leeds’ first ever covered swimming pool which is being converted into offices

Speaking about the project, Tim Reeve from Advent Developments said: “We are delighted to commence the site preparatory work ahead of the main construction phase which will follow later this year. We have worked closely with the community in Adel and I am pleased that we have such strong support for this long awaited regeneration project.”

The site preparation and infrastructure works are being carried out on behalf of Advent Developments, by Leeds-based home construction company Eternal Homes.

Eternal managing director Lee Grayshon said: “It is a huge privilege to be working on such a prestigious and high profile scheme. These first phase works comprise new infrastructure and roads, drainage and services, as well as the securing of the listed buildings. We are working closely with the neighbours to ensure we maintain an excellent relationship and a considerate contractor status.”

The development plans include highway improvements, new pathways and a new woodland walk, along with improved landscaping, tree retention and additional planting. Habitats for local wildlife will also be enhanced as part of the project.

A computer generated image showing; The proposed quadrangle at Adel Square