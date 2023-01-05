News you can trust since 1890
23 photo gems take you back to Wortley in 1961

These photos capture a slice of life now lost to time and a bulldozer.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

They turn back the clock to showcase Wortley in 1961, a year which takes you down the streets of LS12 before they were demolished as part of slum clearance and redevelopment plans. Landmarks in focus include New Wortley Liberal Club and the original Wesleyan Chapel. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Wortley in 1961

Enjoy these photo memories from around Wortley in 1961. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Wortley in 1961

Odd numbered back-to-backs on Stapleton Street in June 1961. Access to outside toilets can be seen on the left edge. These houses were included in slum clearance plans for the Holdforth Street area.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Wortley in 1961

Mary Brooksbank's grocers on the corner of Ducie Street and Carter Road in July 1961.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Wortley in 1961

Back-to-back houses on Dickens Street in July 1961. An outside toilet block can be seen on the left.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

