They turn back the clock to showcase Wortley in 1961, a year which takes you down the streets of LS12 before they were demolished as part of slum clearance and redevelopment plans. Landmarks in focus include New Wortley Liberal Club and the original Wesleyan Chapel. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook