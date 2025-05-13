A campaign group has welcomed bold new signs in Leeds that celebrate the city’s long-lasting bond with Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1969, the West Yorkshire city was twinned with Dortmund almost 600 miles away, signifying the start of a decades-long friendship that would see numerous exchanges trips.

After calls from campaign group Leeds for Europe, the council has now unveiled pristine new signs on the wall next to Sainsbury's. | Leeds for Europe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, after calls from campaign group Leeds for Europe, the council has now unveiled pristine new signs on the wall next to Sainsbury’s.

The group’s chair Peter Packham said: “One of our members is pretty sure there was no sign there the previous weekend, and so it must have only gone up in the last few days.

“Obviously, we were glad to see that and are looking forward to further improvements the council has promised for this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds for Europe raised concerns with the authority about the lack of signage after visiting Dortmund last year and seeing what the signage in the city’s Platz von Leeds.

They noticed the brand new signs during a walking tour themed around Leeds’ links to Europe.