Dortmund Square: Joy as pristine new signs erected in Leeds to celebrate city's bond with German twin
In 1969, the West Yorkshire city was twinned with Dortmund almost 600 miles away, signifying the start of a decades-long friendship that would see numerous exchanges trips.
However, some have expressed their disappointment that there was nothing to mark the bond between the two cities in Dortmund Square, the piazza in Leeds city centre named after its German counterpart.
But, after calls from campaign group Leeds for Europe, the council has now unveiled pristine new signs on the wall next to Sainsbury’s.
The group’s chair Peter Packham said: “One of our members is pretty sure there was no sign there the previous weekend, and so it must have only gone up in the last few days.
“Obviously, we were glad to see that and are looking forward to further improvements the council has promised for this summer.”
Leeds for Europe raised concerns with the authority about the lack of signage after visiting Dortmund last year and seeing what the signage in the city’s Platz von Leeds.
They noticed the brand new signs during a walking tour themed around Leeds’ links to Europe.