Donald Trump has been named the 47th President of the United States securing a second term in the White House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republican, who first took office in 2016, defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in what was believed to be a very tight election earlier today (Wednesday, November 6) after leading in the national popular vote and winning in key swing states.

As country leaders across the globe, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, congratulate Trump on his historic victory, we asked people on the streets of Leeds what they thought of the presidential election and its outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Leeds boys told Local TV that they were happy to see Trump win.

Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | Getty Images

Kai said: “I wanted Trump back in. Obviously it doesn't apply to us at all, but I just think he's got good morals for the country and he'll do whatever is necessary to keep it all safe.”

Mitchell added: “I just like Trump. He's just quite funny, he's good at golf, I just like him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ella said she thinks Harris would have been a “better president” than Trump, who has been convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the state of New York and has several criminal cases against him that are still pending.

Sonny told Local TV that he has many American friends who will be affected by this presidential election. He added: “I think it's as someone obviously who isn't living in America, it's quite baffling to see the people of a country vote someone in as their leader who is convicted of multiple felonies and has been impeached twice.”

He added: “My heart aches for especially women that I know who live in America because it's abhorrent the things that he's said and done and things he might be planning to put in action now he's regained control.”

A new era will begin on January 20 2025, with Trump’s second inauguration. He will serve for four years with his pick for vice-president JD Vance.