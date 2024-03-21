Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lurcher Jake first arrived at Dogs Trust in 2015, aged just one. However, even at that early age, he had been passed around several homes before arriving.

Jake found a new home but sadly was returned to kennels in 2019 after a change in the owner's circumstances. He hasn't managed to find a new owner since despite the charity receiving thousands of applications for other dogs in their care and subsequently been referred to as "Britain’s most unwanted dog" due to his unfortunate circumstances.

Jake was a firm favourite at the rehoming centre, described by staff as "one of the sweetest dogs you could ever wish to meet". However, due to his tricky start in life, Jake lacked confidence and had very specific rehoming requirements, meaning he was overlooked by potential adopters.

The team at Dogs Trust Leeds created a bespoke training programme to build his trust with new people, and develop his social skills around other dogs.

The team took Jake on activity days to boost his confidence and one video of his enjoying a weekend hiking in Wensleydale was spotted by Keighley couple, Veronica and Keith. They instantly felt a connection with this lovely lurcher and contacted Dogs Trust to offer him a home. The charity’s assessments confirmed that their home and lifestyle were exactly what Jake needed, and work began to introduce the nervous pooch to his new owners.

As Jake was such a worried boy, Veronica and Keith worked with the rehoming centre staff to slowly build up their relationship. After three months of trips to the centre and stay-overs, Jake moved into his new home in February 2024.

Jake has finally found a new home after spending nearly five years at Dogs Trust Leeds

Jake’s new owner Veronica said: “I knew the moment that I saw the video of Jake on his holidays that I wanted him to come and live with us. He’d had a tough start to life and lacked in confidence, but it was clear from our first meeting that he was an affectionate and friendly dog who just needed someone to give him a chance.

“The introduction process was quite long, but it was important we moved at a pace Jake was happy with, and the staff at Dogs Trust Leeds supported us through it all.

“We love having Jake in our home. It feels like he’s been with us forever, and we couldn’t imagine life without him!”Kevin Johnson, one of the team at Dogs Trust Leeds who cared for Jake, says: “Jake is such a lovely boy, and we’ve loved spending time with him in the centre. But four years is too long for any dog to be with us, and we were desperate to find him his forever home.

“We were delighted when Veronica and Keith got in touch with us about Jake, and even more pleased that they understood his adoption wouldn’t be a quick process. After so much upheaval in his life, and then spending so long in a rehoming centre, he needed time to adjust to a new way of living."