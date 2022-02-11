Seven-year-old Jake, described by staff at Leeds Rehoming Centre as one of the sweetest and most loving dogs you could ever wish to meet, is longing for someone who will love him forevermore.

Jake first arrived in kennels in 2015 as a one-year-old youngster, after his owners work commitments changed, and they could no longer care for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake is longing for someone who will love him forevermore. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

He was quickly rehomed, until history repeated itself in 2019, when Jake found himself back in Dogs Trust care, after a change in circumstance at home.

He has since had a couple of adoptions which sadly didn’t work out, leaving Jake still in need of his forever home.

His unsettled life has led to some understandable anxieties, so Jake has been working on a special training programme which has worked brilliantly to build his confidence with new people.

He is a very affectionate dog who is renowned for his fantastic snuggles.

Anyone interested in meeting lovable Jake can go to the Dogs Trust Leeds website to visit his profile. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

Rehoming Centre Manager Amanda Sands said: “Jake is an absolute sweetheart who will make an incredibly loyal and loving pet.

"People have come and gone in his life and as a result he can take time to get to know new people, but if you are patient and put in the time to meet him, giving him the space he needs initially, then in no time he'll be your shadow.

“Once that bond has been established, he will show you the fun and playful side of his nature. He's so affectionate that he'll spend the whole day snuggling on the sofa with you if you give him half a chance. He is very much loved here at the centre with his handlers often to be found in his kennel giving him extra snuggles.

But our greatest wish is to find Jake his perfect home, where he can be truly loved and will give boundless unconditional love in return.”

Jake requires a calm and predictable adult only home where he has company all the time. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

Jake requires a calm and predictable adult only home where he has company all the time. He needs to be the only pet as he prefers human company to that of the canine variety.

Anyone interested in meeting lovable Jake can go to the Dogs Trust Leeds website to visit his profile and start the virtual adoption process.