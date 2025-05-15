DIY SOS: Nick Knowles and team launch hunt for Leeds residents to star in new series of hit BBC show

DIY SOS is searching for "deserving families, individuals or community projects" across Leeds in need of help.

The show, led by Nick Knowles and his team of volunteers, has called for applications from across Leeds and West Yorkshire.

DIY SOS is particularly interested in cases where people's homes are no longer fit for their needs, or where individuals who have given back to the community now need support.

The show, led by Nick Knowles and his team of volunteers, has called for applications from across Leeds.
| National World

Nick Knowles said: “We are so excited to be back building again for people who really need our help, and the help of their community.

“We will be back, travelling the country and showcasing the wonderfully generous and caring builders and suppliers everywhere. If you know of a project or build where we could make a difference, then please apply via the link below provided.”

The show has asked people to apply online at the BBC website if they believe they, or someone they know, requires the assistance of the DIY SOS team.

There is no commitment at this early stage and applying to take part in no way commits anyone to the production.

