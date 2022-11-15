Some familiar scenes will be seen on this week’s episode of DIY SOS as it airs from Leeds for a Children in Need Special . Nick Knowles and his team of builders, project managers and volunteers will head to Seacroft to take on one of their biggest challenges yet and build a brand-new home for Leeds-based charity Getaway Girls.

The new building sited in Seacroft will provide a much-needed safe space for vulnerable girls and young women living in Leeds and provide access to support and advice. The new building will include offices, a creche, activity spaces, a music and media studio, counselling rooms and a garden.

Getaway Girls is a 35-year-old charity which supports a diverse range of women and girls from across the city, with a focus on raising aspirations, providing support and creating opportunities to help them reach their potential and build a better future.

Before taking on the project, Nick Knowles, Presenter of BBC One’s DIY SOS said: “We have another huge build ahead of us in Leeds, which will make a real difference to the lives of girls and young women who are supported by Getaway Girls. If you have a trade, a skill can spare some time to graft or can help us with materials then get in touch. It’ll be a blast.”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need added: “We are so looking forward to seeing this amazing DIY SOS build come together for Getaway Girls and the support from our friends at Radio 2, who together will create a lasting legacy in Leeds.”

Getaway Girls also works with those facing a variety of different challenges and barriers in their lives: from newly arrived refugees to girls who have experienced domestic violence, exploitation or sexual abuse.

The charity delivers crucial support to around 800 girls and young women, while also providing access to activities such as residential weekends, music sessions and sports. It strives to improve mental health and helps girls to develop confidence and improve self-esteem, raising their aspirations for the future. BBC Children in Need has funded Getaway Girls since 2010.

Radio 2s Scott Mills joins Nick Knowles on the first day of the DIY SOS Children in Need build in Leeds

Flavia Docherty, Director of Getaway Girls said: “We are thrilled to have been given this amazing opportunity and couldn’t be more excited for the future of the charity. The new space will provide the chance for us to support even more girls from across the city, and make a positive difference in their lives.

“We are so grateful to the whole DIY SOS team, Radio 2 and their presenters and, of course, BBC Children in Need for supporting us for 12 years – without their funding we wouldn’t have been able to continue our work for this long and have the impact that we have done for girls and young women in Leeds over the years.”

How to watch DIY SOS in Leeds

The Getaway Girls episode of DIY SOS will air on BBC 1 on November 16 at 9 pm.

