They will be joined by the likes of Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Emeli Sandé, Mark Owen and Olly Murs, with further announcements to come.

The two days of live music will be the radio station’s biggest gigs since Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in 2019, with 30,000 music fans expected at Temple Newsam each day on Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18.

Nile Rodgers and Chic are among the acts performing at Radio 2 Live in Leeds. Image credit: Jill Furmanovsky

It will be hosted by some of the station’s best loved presenters and, for the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ Tent where they - as well as special guests - will playing sets encompassing legendary tracks from Motown in the 60s to the dance classics of today.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “We’re so pleased to be announcing the stellar artist line up for Radio 2 Live, as our annual event spreads its wings for the first time across the UK.

"This year we will be in Leeds with two days of incredible music from an amazing line up of musicians.

"Having been without it for so long we all really appreciate how important live music is to all our lives and so we invite everyone to join us for Radio 2 Live in Leeds at Temple Newsam Park or to listen or watch our weekend via BBC Sounds or BBC iPlayer.”

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said: “It’s hugely exciting to see such a star-studded line-up of world class artists being announced and we can’t wait to see them in Leeds for what will be an incredible occasion for music lovers and for the city as a whole.

"It’s also a massive endorsement for Leeds and its growing reputation as the place to see some of the biggest names in music.

"Temple Newsam is the ideal stage for this kind of spectacular event too and we can’t wait to give these amazing acts a proper Leeds welcome.”

Who is playing each day?

The line-up on Saturday September 17 features Simple Minds, Tears For Fears, Craig David, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs.

The acts performing on Sunday September 18 are Nile Rodgers & Chic, George Ezra, Melanie C, Emeli Sandé, Mark Owen, Heather Small and Olly Murs.

One more act for each of the days will also be announced in the coming weeks.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday June 16 at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2live

General admission costs £52 (+ £4.50 booking fee) per person for the chosen day, with enhanced tickets costing £110 (+ £4.50 booking fee) per person.

Everyone except children aged two years and under will need a valid ticket.

Children under 18 are not permitted unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

What do you get with Enhanced Tickets?

Enhanced ticket holders will benefit from dedicated entrance lanes into the event, a goody bag with official Radio 2 Live at Leeds merchandise, a welcome drink and access to The Sounds Garden which overlooks the Main Stage.

The Sounds Garden is centrally located between the outdoor Main Stage and Radio 2 DJ Tent with an exclusive bar area offering dedicated table service, luxury toilets, artisan catering units and screens showing performances from the Main Stage live so as not to miss any of the action.

How to watch or listen if you don't get a ticket

The event will be broadcast live on Radio 2 and the station will also be featuring festival highlights across the weekend, with the full sets available to listen on BBC Sounds for 30 days afterwards.