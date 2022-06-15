The first wave of acts for Radio 2 Live in Leeds was recently announced, with tickets on sale for the festival this week.

Here is everything you need to know about Radio 2 Live in Leeds and when to get tickets.

Nile Rodgers. Image credit: Jill Furmanovsky

Who is on the line up?

DJ Zoe Ball has announced the line-up for Radio 2 Live in Leeds, including Simple Minds, Craig David, Nile Rodgers, George Ezra and the city's own Kaiser Chiefs.

They will be joined by the likes of Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Emeli Sandé, Mark Owen and Olly Murs, with further announcements to come.

When and where is the festival taking place?

The two days of live music will be held at Temple Newsam each day on Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18.

Gates for this year’s event will open at 11am both days.

It will be hosted by some of the station’s best loved presenters and, for the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ Tent where they - as well as special guests - will playing sets encompassing legendary tracks from Motown in the 60s to the dance classics of today.

When are tickets for sale?

Tickets for the festival will be available to buy on Thursday 16 June at 8am.

General admission to the event costs £52 with the exception of children aged two years and under.

Enhanced tickets are also for sale for £110. Enhanced ticket holders will benefit from dedicated entrance lanes into the event, a goody bag with official Radio 2 Live at Leeds merchandise, a welcome drink and access to The Sounds Garden.

Links to the purchase pages will be available on the BBC website.

Tickets will be sent via email or accessible from the Ticketmaster app within 2-3 weeks of the event.

What about food and drink?

There will be a wide range of food traders in operation at this event selling both hot and cold food and sweet and savoury snacks.

The food offering will include options for vegetarian, vegan and gluten free customers.