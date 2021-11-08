Digger fan Penelope, three, of Leeds is 'living her best life'

Penelope Evans of Rothwell was fascinated at the sight of a real life digger when Yorkshire Water’s contractors Morrison Water Services carried out roadworks near her home.

Penelope's mum Rebecca Sharp contacted the water company on social media with a photo of Penelope holding her toy digger while standing in front of the real thing.

Yorkshire Water invited Penelope and mum Rebecca on a day out to Yorkshire Water’s Normanton operations and distribution centre.

At the Yorkshire Water site Penelope got the chance to see the company's diggers up close.

Penelope said: "I sat in a real digger and pressed the horn, it was really exciting! I'll be a girl digger driver when I grow up!"

Rebecca said: "Penelope is obsessed with all things vehicular, especially commercial vehicles and construction.

"So it was an absolute treat to be invited to Yorkshire Water’s Normanton site for her to check out a real-life digger.

"They made such a big fuss of her and she had the time of her life! I hope she continues pursuing this passion as she grows up."

Rebecca tweeted a photo and a comment on social media about the day. She wrote: "Just a 3 year old girl living her BEST life being invited by @YorkshireWater & @morrison_water to check out a real life digger after YW did some work on our street!

"She was so spoiled, got her own mini PPE & had the best time ever, paving the way for future girls in the industry!."

Kerry Barton, head of customer service at Morrison Water Services, said: “After seeing the picture of how excited Penelope was watching our team fixing a water leak near her house with the mini digger, I couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to welcome her to our Normanton site to see the diggers up close.

"It was a pleasure to meet her and I hope her enthusiasm for driving diggers continues, we at MWS would certainly welcome her to be part of our operational team in the future!”