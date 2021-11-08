Leeds accountant named one of most influential disabled people in the UK

Natalie Hiller, an accountant at PwC in Leeds where she is also co-chairwoman of the firm’s Disability Awareness Network (DAWN) has been featured in The Shaw Trust’s Disability Power 100 List 2021.

The charity’s list highlights 100 people who are working to break the stigma around disability and helping to inspire the next generation for a more inclusive world.

Based at the PwC Leeds office, Natalie helped set up the first regional sub-group of DAWN and this has gone to inspire five further regional groups to become established as well as a nationwide buddy system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Hiller

Natalie also encourages disabled people to consider careers in accountancy by speaking at events.

Her advocacy work also extends to communications and branding, with her helping to develop a set of illustrations featuring disabled people at work which have since been incorporated into corporate branding.

On her selection for the list, Natalie said: “I am truly honoured to be recognised on the Disability Power 100 and would like to thank everyone who has supported me.

“I hope that my work will inspire more disabled people to join the accountancy profession.”

Sarah Churchman, PwC’s chief inclusion, community and wellbeing officer, said “We are delighted to see Natalie featured in the Disability Power 100 list.

“It's a great achievement and we are proud to see that she has been recognised in this high profile national listing.”