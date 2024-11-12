Danny Malin: 'I'm singing about roast potatoes in my new Christmas single - here's why'
Each year, I release a Christmas single to share my love of food but most of all use my profile to raise money and awareness for charities that are close to my heart.
I’m well aware that this time of year is challenging for many people, particularly those living on the streets or who don’t have their own safe place to stay.
Plus, even more families are struggling to afford to put the basics in the cupboard let alone cook a full roast, not to mention all the people without a family.
When I went down to London to record the new track, I wanted to sing something fun and upbeat. To me, the best part about Christmas is home cooked food and family time. So I ended up singing my song about my “Grandma’s tatties” and the “best roast of the year.”
When I say family I’m talking about community spirit too. Another thing I love at this time of year is all the people volunteering, giving up their time to cook community meals and run food banks.
One place which does all that and delivers meals, clothes and supplies to vulnerable people all year around is Homeless Street Angels.
After helping the Homeless Street Angels last year on the streets and hosting fundraisers for Abi House, a one stop shop for people to seek support in Leeds set to open in Sheepscar later this month, I wanted to raise money for them as my chosen charity this year.
I first met the founders Becky and Shelley Joyce when I was reviewing the Morrison’s food court in Kirkstall when they were shopping for food to cook for the homeless people they serve.
They’re also friends of my wife and when Becky and Shelley draw you in with their affection and enthusiasm to make changes, you just have to help.
I’ve already done my first performance at the Broadway in Bradford with Blue. We’re planning another music video with Motiv Productions who are based on the set of Emmerdale.
We will definitely be using Abi House and Rate My Takeaway Kitchen as locations amongst others but we’d love to involve as many people as possible.
Please do donate on Homeless Street Angels’ official page or on my Instagram. I have a fundraiser running for them today as it’s also my birthday.
And as it is my special day, I’m signing off now as I’m lucky enough to have bought a Ribeye Beef Joint from Wakefield’s Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers.
