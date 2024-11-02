Cross Gates Garforth, Seacroft, Whitkirk, Kippax, Temple Newsam and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1999, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Kippax
Two local children enjoy the award winning Kippax Park in February 1999. The 19 acre site has been transformed using local unemployed people. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Kippax
Newsagent Colin Eastwood was retiring in January 1999 after 50 years. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Allerton Bywater
Pupils at Allerton Bywater Primary won an environment award in January 1999. Pictured, from left, are Emma Kent, Adam Fairhead, Christopher Longthorpe and Laura Smith working on seeing how water journeys from the reservoir to the home. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Cross Gates
Young heart transplant patient Bethany Griffin celebrate her first birthday at home with her mum Louise Rockcliffe in October 1999. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim
5. Garforth
Thierry Dumouchel puts the finishing touch to one of the Easter egg creations in March 1999 which he was selling from his popular Garforth patisserie. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
6. Seacroft
Eileen Dixon, headteacher at Beechwood Primary School, was retiring in December 1999 after 13 years at the helm. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd