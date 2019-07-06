Crowds remain peaceful at Sri Lanka India clash - despite protest banner flying over Headingley Stadium

Saturday's Cricket World Cup match remained 'relatively peaceful' following last weekend's chaos, police confirmed.

It's understood there were no arrests and that the match went smoothly in the face of increased police patrols.

It's after fights broke out among the crowds at Headingley Stadium following the Afghanistan v Pakistan match on Saturday, June 29. People were seen climbing over a wall and even attacking staff.

Four were arrested over the violence.

Following the anarchy, West Yorkshire Police confirmed they would be putting on extra patrols for this week's matches between Afghanistan and the West Indies, and Sri Lanka and India.

A spokesman for the force said on Saturday that while a protest sign was seen being flown by a plane above the Stadium, things remained settled back down on the ground.

Violence erupts at last weekend's cricket clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan

The spokesman said: "It's been relatively peaceful - we are not aware of any arrests."

The banner was spotted by hundreds of people in the Burley and Headingley areas on Saturday morning.

Reading "India stop genocide and free Kashmir", and "justice for Kashmir", the banners referenced a political rift between India and Pakistan dating back several decades over who claims ownership of the region.

Kashmir is currently part of India, although an uprising from resistance groups in neighbouring Pakistan has led to the deaths of around 100,000 people over the last three decades.