Four people arrested at Headingley Stadium after Pakistan and Afghanistan fans fight during cricket world cup match

Police have confirmed that four people were arrested on Saturday after violent clashes broke out between fans during an ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Footage emerged on social media during the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan, appearing to show fans fighting inside and outside Headingley Stadium.

Violent clashes outside the stadium. Photo: Saj Sadiq @Saj_PakPassion

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 11.55am after reports of trouble outside the ground, linked to people trying to get inside.

In one video, men can be seen using barriers as weapons and trying to break through security gates.

Police said officers dispersed the group and remained on patrol in the area.

Photo: Saj Sadiq @Saj_PakPassion

But the clashes appeared to spill into the stadium, as footage has emerged of fans appearing to fight during the match.

It was a tense game on the field, with Pakistan beating Afghanistan by three wickets with two balls to spare.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that there were four arrests over the course of the event.

A spokesperson for the police said: "At 11:55am on Saturday police received reports of some trouble outside the ground linked to people trying to get in.

"Officers attended to dispersed the group without any issues and remained on patrol in the area."

It is not clear what started the trouble, but one fan video appears to show a plane flying over the stadium, towing a banner which reads "Justice for Balochistan".

Balochistan is a region made up of areas of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

There are political tensions in the region as Baloch nationals have fought for independence from the Pakistan and Iran governments, with the support of Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for ICC Cricket said: "The International Cricket Council (ICC) are aware of a small number of incidents at Headingley that have overshadowed the great cricket and wonderful support from the majority of fans.

"We worked with the venue security and police throughout the day to ensure any issues were dealt with as efficiently as possible.

“We constantly review our security plans and will continue to do so to ensure we’re providing the safest possible environment for fans to enjoy the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

"We will not tolerate this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has been a fantastic celebration of cricket so far and it would be a shame if these isolated incidents, that are not common in our sport, overshadowed today’s thrilling game.

"We remind all spectators we exercise zero tolerance on incidents of crowd disorder and will take appropriate action.”

