Footage shows ugly scenes at Headingley as cricket fans clash outside stadium during Pakistan v Afghanistan

Have your say

A violent clash has broken out near Headingley cricket stadium during a Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Supporters were seen on video footage trying to break through security gates and using barriers as weapons.

Bottles were also thrown in the clash, with many of the fans wearing flags representing their countries.

One topless fan was seen being confronted by two members of security personnel.

It is not known at this stage what started the violence.

There are also reports that a plane flying a political banner was seen travelling over the stadium.

Violent clashes outside the stadium.'CC Saj Sadiq @Saj_PakPassion

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.