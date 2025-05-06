Coroner appeals for help tracing families of two West Yorkshire residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coroner's officers are seeking the relatives of two individuals in West Yorkshire who recently passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coroners investigate deaths that are reported to them when they believe the death was violent, unnatural, or if the cause of death is unknown.

They also examine cases where a person died in prison, police custody, or any other form of state detention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two deceased lived in Castleford and Leeds. | Google

Officers at the Wakefield Coroner's Office are requesting assistance in tracing the relatives of Dorothy Fuller, aged 85, who lived at Cromwell Heights, Thealby Lawn, Leeds, LS9 7SH. She died on Monday, April 28 of this year.

Additionally, they are looking for relatives of Paul Broadbent, aged 63, who resided on Fallbrook Road, Castleford, WF10 5FB, and who died on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office at 01924 302180.