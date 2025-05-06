Coroner appeals for help tracing families of two West Yorkshire residents
Coroners investigate deaths that are reported to them when they believe the death was violent, unnatural, or if the cause of death is unknown.
They also examine cases where a person died in prison, police custody, or any other form of state detention.
Officers at the Wakefield Coroner's Office are requesting assistance in tracing the relatives of Dorothy Fuller, aged 85, who lived at Cromwell Heights, Thealby Lawn, Leeds, LS9 7SH. She died on Monday, April 28 of this year.
Additionally, they are looking for relatives of Paul Broadbent, aged 63, who resided on Fallbrook Road, Castleford, WF10 5FB, and who died on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office at 01924 302180.
