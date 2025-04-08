Coroner issues appeal in Wakefield following deaths of homeless man and 66-year-old as families sought after
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An appeal has been issued for helping the families of two men who have died in Wakefield.
Coroners are called in to investigate any deaths that are reported to them as suspicious, violent or unnatural.
Officers also investigate any cases where the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in state detention.
Coroner's Officers in the West Yorkshire city are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.