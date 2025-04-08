Coroner issues appeal in Wakefield following deaths of homeless man and 66-year-old as families sought after

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
An appeal has been issued for helping the families of two men who have died in Wakefield.

Coroners are called in to investigate any deaths that are reported to them as suspicious, violent or unnatural.

Officers also investigate any cases where the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in state detention.

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Coroner's Officers in the West Yorkshire city are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people.

  • John Vrbanowski, 66, of Moorhouse Avenue in Wakefield, who died on Friday, March 28.
  • Tony Bacon, 52, of No Fixed Abode but frequented the Wakefield area, who died on Monday, March 31.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

