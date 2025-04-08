Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been issued for helping the families of two men who have died in Wakefield.

Coroners are called in to investigate any deaths that are reported to them as suspicious, violent or unnatural.

Officers also investigate any cases where the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in state detention.

The coroner's office in Wakefield has issued the appeal | National World

Coroner's Officers in the West Yorkshire city are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people.

John Vrbanowski, 66, of Moorhouse Avenue in Wakefield, who died on Friday, March 28.

Tony Bacon, 52, of No Fixed Abode but frequented the Wakefield area, who died on Monday, March 31.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.