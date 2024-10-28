Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are asking for help to locate the families of five people from Leeds and Wakefield who have died in the last couple of weeks.

Inquests are launched by the coroner's office into any deaths where it is believed that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Officers not only assist with the investigations but are also tasked with contacting a person's nearest relatives after their death.

Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the families of five people who died between October 11 and October 18.

It is looking for the family of Kamil Stankiewicz, aged 40, of Longroyd View, Leeds, LS11 5ET who died on Tuesday 15 October 2024 and Leslie Stoddart, aged 78, from Woodbridge Crescent, Leeds, LS6 3LN who died on Friday 18 October 2024.

Officers are also hoping to find the families of Henry Garratt, 95, from The Hollies Care Home, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF4 1JZ, who died on Friday, October 11, 2024; Michael Thompson, 57, of Doncaster Road, Knottingley, WF11 8NW, who died on Wednesday, October 16, 2025; and Steven David Roberts, 62, of Carr House, George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1LH, who died on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.