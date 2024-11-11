Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The coroner’s office in West Yorkshire has issued an appeal for help finding family members of two dead Leeds men.

Coroner’s offices launch inquests for deaths where circumstances appear violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the individual died in state custody.

The office in Wakefield has issued an appeal to find two men from Leeds who have died in recent weeks.

The first is David Broadhead, aged 75, of Lingfield Drive in Moor Allerton, who sadly died on Wednesday October 16.

Another us fir any relatives of John David Darwell, aged 76, from Clifton Grove in Harehills, who sadly on Friday, November 1.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.