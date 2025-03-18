An appeal has been issued by the coroner’s office for help tracing the families of four men from Leeds and one from Wakefield.

Coroners are called in to investigate any deaths that are reported to them as suspicious, violent or unnatural.

Officers also investigate any cases where the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in state detention.

The coroner's officers in Wakefield cover the area of Leeds. | National World

The officers in Wakefield, which also covers the Leeds boundary, are appealing for help tracing any known relatives of the following people.

Michael Bratt, aged 66, of Brooklands Road, Wakefield, who died on March 7.

Mary Black, aged 74, from Turner Crescent, Otley, who died on March 13.

David Sayers, aged 64, of Little Preston Hall Road, Leeds, who died on March 8.

Mark Derbyshire, aged 41, of Pullman House, 11 Tudor Way, Leeds, who died on March 7.

Robert Bruce, aged 66, of Bismark Drive, Leeds, who died on March 6.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.