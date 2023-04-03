Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page have admitted they quite like what fans are saying about them on the internet as they star in new fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The actors have happily accepted the role of the ‘internet’s boyfriend,’ a term that has been circulating around social media.

The pair admitted to People in an interview that they have a WhatsApp group chat called ‘internet’s boyfriend’ in which they send each other the latest fan posts.

Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page attend the Berlin Special Screening of Paramount Pictures’ and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

“We’ll send each other pictures of ourselves: ‘These are what my fans are saying.’ So, we’re into it big time,” Chris said.

“We invite people if we’re walking down the street, ‘C’mon join the Whatsapp group,’” he added.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Chris Pine became the new internet boyfriend just by existing and doing nothing.”

Chris and Regé both star in the movie adaptation of the popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.

However, along their journey, they come across people who put their adventure at risk.

In the film, Regé and Chris play a paladin and a bard, respectively, and head out on a quest to retrieve a long lost relic, facing challenges along the way.

Their new film was released on Friday 31 March and has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

The film received positive reviews from critics and has grossed over $71 million worldwide.

