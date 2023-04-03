News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
32 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
37 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page create ‘internet’s boyfriend’ group chat after being thirsted over online

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page are ‘into’ what fans are saying about them online “big time.”

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page have admitted they quite like what fans are saying about them on the internet as they star in new fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The actors have happily accepted the role of the ‘internet’s boyfriend,’ a term that has been circulating around social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair admitted to People in an interview that they have a WhatsApp group chat called ‘internet’s boyfriend’ in which they send each other the latest fan posts.

Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page attend the Berlin Special Screening of Paramount Pictures’ and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page attend the Berlin Special Screening of Paramount Pictures’ and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page attend the Berlin Special Screening of Paramount Pictures’ and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

“We’ll send each other pictures of ourselves: ‘These are what my fans are saying.’ So, we’re into it big time,” Chris said.

“We invite people if we’re walking down the street, ‘C’mon join the Whatsapp group,’” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Chris Pine became the new internet boyfriend just by existing and doing nothing.”

Chris and Regé both star in the movie adaptation of the popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.

However, along their journey, they come across people who put their adventure at risk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the film, Regé and Chris play a paladin and a bard, respectively, and head out on a quest to retrieve a long lost relic, facing challenges along the way.

Their new film was released on Friday 31 March and has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

The film received positive reviews from critics and has grossed over $71 million worldwide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in cinemas now.

Film