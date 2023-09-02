Chapel Allerton Arts Festival: The best pictures as crowds enjoy music and street food at Leeds event
Chapel Allerton Arts Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.
The free community event is hosting a jam-packed schedule of activities across three days. As well as live music across the suburb, there’s been market stalls and street food, art workshops, face painting, rollerskating and plenty more.
Our photographer Steve Riding visited the festival on Saturday to capture some of the action. Here are 12 of his best pictures from the Chapel Allerton Arts Festival.
