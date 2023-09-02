Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Chapel Allerton Arts Festival: The best pictures as crowds enjoy music and street food at Leeds event

Chapel Allerton Arts Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 18:02 BST

The free community event is hosting a jam-packed schedule of activities across three days. As well as live music across the suburb, there’s been market stalls and street food, art workshops, face painting, rollerskating and plenty more.

Our photographer Steve Riding visited the festival on Saturday to capture some of the action. Here are 12 of his best pictures from the Chapel Allerton Arts Festival.

The main activities are taking place on Regent Street, which was packed on Saturday afternoon

1. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

The main activities are taking place on Regent Street, which was packed on Saturday afternoon Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A crowd enjoy the circus skills

2. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

A crowd enjoy the circus skills Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Members of Chapel Allerton Allotments and Gardens Association with their produce. From left to right are Graham Clark, Dennis Noble, Graham Jacob and Martin Copeland.

3. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Members of Chapel Allerton Allotments and Gardens Association with their produce. From left to right are Graham Clark, Dennis Noble, Graham Jacob and Martin Copeland. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Betsy Allen, aged three, enjoying having her face painted

4. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Betsy Allen, aged three, enjoying having her face painted Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds