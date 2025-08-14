Money taken from criminals has helped turn an abandoned building in Harehills into a new, lively community hub.

The Fusion 8 Community Hub, located on Bexley Road, will provide a safe and neutral space where residents can speak with their local police officers. It also serves as a food and hygiene bank and school uniform exchange.

The project was funded by the ARIS fund (Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme), which gives money seized from criminals back to police forces.

Places for People (PfP), a leading UK social enterprise, provided the building, with local PCSOs, councillors, and staff from PfP volunteering their time to help make the space welcoming.

Cllr Salma Arif cut the ribbon. | West Yorkshire Police

Open three days a week for two hours at a time, the site celebrates Harehills’ diverse communities with a garden of plants from around the world and a large world map on the walls. It is part of West Yorkshire Police’s CommUnity Harehills project, which works with partner agencies under the Home Office’s Clear, Hold, Build approach.

Clear, Hold, Build involves a campaign of action to relentlessly target serious and organised crime in a specific area so that lasting improvements can be made, the force said in a statement.

Now that the project is moving into the ‘Build’ phase, the focus is on long-term community growth and preventing crime by tackling root causes and building local strength.

Inspector Richard Neeves from the East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Since March 2023 we have been carrying out a proactive campaign of action to disrupt and dismantle organised criminality in the Harehills area, taking millions of pounds worth of drugs off the streets.

The hub doubles as a food and hygiene bank and school uniform exchange. | West Yorkshire Police

“We continue to work closely with our partner agencies to disrupt criminality, whilst also engaging and empowering the local community to help build lasting improvements.

“By creating a space for people to talk to officers and get practical, everyday support we hope to continue building our relationship with the local community. Their support is vital to the success of Clear, Hold, Build, and I encourage people to get involved to make use of this new resource.”

Councillor Salma Arif, who chairs the CommUnity Harehills Partnership, said it is “absolutely magnificent” to see the new hub open in the heart of Harehills.

She added: “This is what we wanted to achieve with Clear Hold Build, we wanted tangible results, and this building means that local residents have access three days a week to local police as well as a foodbank, kit exchange, and hopefully more will follow.

“This is what Clear Hold Build is all about, and it is a real partnership in the making.”

The Fusion 8 Community Hub is located on Bexley Road in Harehills. | West Yorkshire Police

Places for People Chief Risk Officer Judy Hardy continued: “This hub is a testament to what can be achieved when communities, public services, and partners come together. It’s about creating a space that meets real needs and helps build trust and resilience in the community.

“At Places for People, we’re committed to creating thriving communities and supporting our customers in every aspect of their lives, not just through housing, but through meaningful social impact. Fusion 8 reflects our mission to invest in places and partnerships that empower people, and we’re proud to be part of something that will make a lasting difference in Harehills.”