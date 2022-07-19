Thunderstorms could bring disruption to the sunshine this afternoon as the Met Office puts a yellow weather warning in place for the region.

The storms could include bursts of rain, lightning strikes and strong, gusty winds.

Thunderstorms could be on the horizon after the hottest day ever recorded in Leeds.

The warning has been in place for between 4pm and 10pm tonight.

The Met Office has said to expect:

- Building/structures could be damaged and power supplies maybe interrupted by lightning strikes

- Sudden strong and gusty winds may cause damage to temporary structures with a small chance of flying debris

- There is a small chance that lightning strikes could trigger wildfires which could cause damage to infrastructure and property

Below is Met Office guidance for how to stay safe during a thunderstorm.

Before the thunderstorm

Lightning can cause power surges, unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector.

Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During the thunderstorm

Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency

If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately

After the thunderstorm

Avoid downed power lines or broken cables