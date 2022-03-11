Bulldogs stolen from Armley home found by astonished owner after tip off

Kirsty Rose has only lived in her home in Armley for the past four weeks.

However, she says she "no longer feels safe" in the home after the terrifying overnight burglary on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum-of-two Kirsty launched an urgent social media appeal to find her beloved pets.

Thieves broke into a salon space she had created in the home and took equipment, a Nintendo Switch and other games consoles.

Devastatingly, Kirsty's French bulldog called Betty and American bulldog named Ozzy were also been taken.

Ozzy is just nine-weeks-old according to Kirsty.

Mum-of-two Kirsty launched an urgent social media appeal to find her beloved pets.

Mum-of-two Kirsty launched an urgent social media appeal to find her beloved pets.

To her astonishment, Kirsty has now been reunited with her bulldogs after a tip off helped find them.

"Some guy called me telling me they'd been dumped on the Cedars in a box in a bin yard", Kirsty told the YEP.

"We jumped in the car and hurried over and finally got them back."

Kirsty thanked the Leeds public who shared her appeal thousands of times and helped find the dogs.

"I can't tell you how grateful I am", she added.

Regarding the burglary, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 7.55am on Thursday, police received a report of a burglary at an address in Armley.

"At some time since 1am, burglars had broken in and stolen two dogs – an American bulldog puppy and a French bulldog.

"Other items were stolen, including a backpack, wallet and sets of keys.

"The incident is under investigation and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220129263."

DogLost also helped Kirsty with the search.