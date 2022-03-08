Located in Kirkgate, the hostel offers beds for up to sixty guests spread across twelve remarkable rooms, a blend of private en-suite bedrooms and dorms.
The extraordinary rooms explore big ideas; one room is themed around the region's radical protest culture, another bedroom is inspired by a collection of snowglobes from around the world and one amazing room explores mythical travellers, sea creatures and folklore.
Each room has been individually designed by exciting commissioned artists, including a room with a sensory safe space that has been designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.
The quirky new 'Art Hostel', with weird and wacky artwork and installations by local artists. Created by Leeds-based charity East Street Arts, the premises is at 83 Kirkgate, Leeds.
Photo: Tony Johnson
Nelson & Woodward, Snowstorm. This artist duo have created a room that is inspired by a remarkable collection of snowglobes from around the world. A celebration of the joy of travel and discovery, that also asks questions around mass production and commodification.
Photo: Tony Johnson
The Common(ing) was created & built by artist collective Sarah Li, Edwin Li and Lady Kitt as a shrine dedicated to 'togetherness', a place to enjoy and share acts of commoning.
Photo: Tony Johnson
Artist Emma Bentley-Fox in the room she created at the new Art Hostel
Photo: Tony Johnson