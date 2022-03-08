Artist Rufus Newell in the room The Outside Inn
Leeds Arts Hostel: Take a look inside an extraordinary new hostel where you can sleep in a room of snowglobes

A new Arts Hostel where you can sleep inside the creative imagination of local artists has opened in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:45 am

Located in Kirkgate, the hostel offers beds for up to sixty guests spread across twelve remarkable rooms, a blend of private en-suite bedrooms and dorms.

The extraordinary rooms explore big ideas; one room is themed around the region's radical protest culture, another bedroom is inspired by a collection of snowglobes from around the world and one amazing room explores mythical travellers, sea creatures and folklore.

Each room has been individually designed by exciting commissioned artists, including a room with a sensory safe space that has been designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.

Take a look inside...

1.

The quirky new 'Art Hostel', with weird and wacky artwork and installations by local artists. Created by Leeds-based charity East Street Arts, the premises is at 83 Kirkgate, Leeds.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2.

Nelson & Woodward, Snowstorm. This artist duo have created a room that is inspired by a remarkable collection of snowglobes from around the world. A celebration of the joy of travel and discovery, that also asks questions around mass production and commodification.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3.

The Common(ing) was created & built by artist collective Sarah Li, Edwin Li and Lady Kitt as a shrine dedicated to 'togetherness', a place to enjoy and share acts of commoning.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4.

Artist Emma Bentley-Fox in the room she created at the new Art Hostel

Photo: Tony Johnson

