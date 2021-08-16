Gold certificate swimmer Jason Archer, nine, in the water at Bramley Baths in December 1996. Picture: Dan Oxtoby

The only remaining Edwardian bath house in Leeds, the former iron foundry first opened as a pool and public bath house in 1904.

It enabled local residents to wash, swim and use the new Russian Steam Baths, which were fashionable with Edwardians in search of a healthy past-time.

Budgetary pressures in 2011 led Leeds City Council to seek expressions of interest to take over the management of Bramley Baths and a community-led enterprise took over the reins in January 2013.

Jason Archer, nine, with his Kia-Ora/ASA Swimming challenge award gold medal at Bramley Baths in December 1996. Picture: Dan Oxtoby

Determined to provide an affordable space for health and fitness for all, they have worked tirelessly to ensure the survival of this beautiful Grade II-listed building and its facilities.

This collection of pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive celebrate the role of the baths in the local community during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Molly Sterlacchini (left) and Florence Cholmondeley doing their aerobics at Bramley Baths in November 1997. Picture: Gary Longbottom

Mark Crampton, Sheila Jenkinson and Debbie Pitts enjoy a soak while wearing traditional Edwardian swimming costumes to celebrate the participation of Bramley Baths in the Heritage Open Day events of September 1998. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Richard Howlings, George Wright, Gerald Ingham and Geoff Lister are pictured after a session in the Russian Steam Room, which was a newly re-opened feature at Bramley Baths back in August 1999. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Councillors Tom Murray and Denise Atkinson join Leeds Leisure Services director John Davies in donning Victorian Swimming outfits before taking a dip at Bramley Baths. Picture: Emma Nichols

Blind athlete Julie Little was set to swim a mile for charity at Bramley Baths back in August 2001. Picture: Dan Oxtoby

Chris Hanson with a copy of the Bramley Baths calender for 2004. He is pictured with Graham Mitchell and manager Brian Mills. Picture: Tony Johnson

Julie Little with receives an award at Bramley Baths in December 2002. Picture: Steve Riding

Inside Bramley Baths back in 2001 when a Leeds Leisure Services banner urged swimmers to 'Get fit, say alive, weigh it up!' Picture: Emma Nichols

Instructor Anthony Scarfe advises 13-year-old twins Chris and Martin Holmes as they work out in the gym at Bramley Baths in May 2004. Picture: Steve Riding

Amy Gaunt, 12, tests out the equipment in the gym at Bramley Baths. Picture: Steve Riding