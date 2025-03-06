A historic community run swimming pool in Leeds has raised well over £350,000 to fund key works to the roof.

531 investors from across Leeds rallied to support the Grade II listed Bramley Baths in raising £374,360.

The voluntary board agreed with the senior leadership team, supported by the Co-operatives UK share unit, that instead of traditional methods of fundraising they would launch their first Community Share Offer.

This enabled people and organisations to invest in the Baths, and in return pay interest on investments as a way of giving back to their community and supporters.

Jennie Willetts, Business Development Manager at the Baths said: “It has been a privilege to be part of such an amazing campaign and to see first-hand the amount of support the Baths has received is truly remarkable – especially in a time of financial hardship for many.

“It’s a true testament to the special place the Baths holds in peoples own stories and hearts”

Bramley Baths, operating as a health, wellbeing and education facility, celebrated its 120th anniversary last year, and has been run by the community for over 10 years.

In recent years, the Baths has invested in work to secure its gable end and energy efficient boilers in recent years. As of February, solar panels are now powering the pool as well.

Their phenomenal success in raising such a substantial amount of money, will enable them in the short term to complete the identified work on the roof and also allow them to install more energy efficient measures, and secure the immediate future of the Baths.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey said: “I am so pleased that Bramley Baths has achieved the ambitious target of raising £350k.

“Contributions from over 500 investors will enable vital repairs to the roof so that the generations to come can continue to benefit from this social enterprise in the heart of West Leeds. A huge thank you to all who have made this happen.”

The facility, which includes a state-of-the art gym, was threatened with closure in 2011 but was saved by campaigners and has been run as a community benefit society ever since.

Bramley Baths is the last remaining Edwardian bathhouse in Leeds - having first opened its doors back in 1904.