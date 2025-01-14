Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Pensioner bashing” is how elderly bowlers in Leeds have described plans to close their beloved greens.

The controversial proposal, to shut down 30 sites across the city, has been met with anger and frustration from enthusiasts.

Leeds City Council said the move would save the authority £140,000, as it attempts to tackle a multi-million pound black hole in funding.

But critics insisted that green closures would unfairly penalise older people, who rely on the facilities to exercise and meet friends.

For 72-year-old Tony Harriman, Woodlesford Bowling Club has had a direct impact on his fitness.

He explained: “I’ve had a few operations over the years and, if it wasn’t for this club, I would never have been able to get walking as quickly as I did.

“I get good exercise from this green. If I was just sat in the house, I’d be hobbling all over the place.”

Mr Harriman added: “We come here to socialise as well as exercise. And it could have a knock-on effect around the country - this could be the beginning of the end of bowling.

“It should not be happening. It’s just pensioner bashing. It will be the older people that suffer, because they’d never turn round and shut down a football field.”

His wife Sharon, 66, is the secretary of the club. She said: “I bowl here four times a week. If it closed, it would impact me both mentally and physically.”

A consultation on the move to reduce the number of bowling green sites from 61 to 31 has been launched by the council and will run until next Sunday (January 26).

The authority said that even if the closures went ahead, Leeds would still have more local authority-run greens than other big cities like Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham, and that the remaining 31 sites would be able to accommodate the current levels of usage.

Another option would see all the greens stay open but users facing a “significant” rise in season ticket prices.

Dennis Birch, 72, has been the chairman of Woodlesford Bowling Club for the last two years - and did not fancy a move to the next nearest club.

He said: “I only live 200 yards from here and moving would involve a car journey.

“I’d miss the social aspect and speaking to all of the people I know in the village. I don’t particularly want to go to the club in Rothwell, because Woodlesford has its own identity.

“When we play in league matches, I want to represent Woodlesford, not Rothwell.”

He added: “People use this place for social activities. We have several members who come every morning for a coffee and a chat. It would affect that greatly - and not only at our club, but at others as well.”

Earlier today (January 14), Lib Dem Couns Stewart Golton and Diane Chapman met with members at the club to discuss a plan of action.

They encouraged the bowlers to make their thoughts known, even suggesting a demonstration outside Civic Hall in protest at the proposal.

Coun Golton said: “We have been sent a lot of very worried emails because this is a really cherished club. It’s a precious part of the members’ lives.

“We think it would be absolutely counterproductive to close facilities like this if we’re serious about improving people’s wellbeing.”

He added: “To take a bowling green away is effectively saying to a large part of the population - generally those who are older - that this park is not for you.

“We are going to make sure that the council knows we’re not ready to give up on our bowling greens.”

In a new statement, issued on Tuesday afternoon (January 14) Leeds City Council said it could “confirm that it will continue to maintain all of its crown green bowling facilities until the end of the sport’s 2025 summer season”.

It said the council began seeking views at the start of this month over the changes to bowls provision as part of wider efforts to tackle the unprecedented financial challenge it is facing.

The council recognises, however, that one of the two options under consideration – the money-saving closure of 30 municipal greens – would cause significant upheaval for the bowling community in Leeds, the statement said.

“Particular concerns have been raised about the possibility that some sites could close before the start of the 2025 summer season on April 1 and the impact that might have on the ability of local leagues to function as normal this year,” it added.

“The council has therefore decided, after listening to the initial feedback received, that the current survey will be phase one of a two-part consultation process.”

The statement said the first phase will end on January 26 but will now be followed by a second stage that will allow for further detailed discussions with the city’s bowling clubs. The local authority said that included clubs who have expressed an interest in taking over the upkeep of the greens they use.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, the council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “The council has been clear that its financial situation means it needs to make difficult decisions, with staffing reductions, building closures and asset sales being explored across all service areas.

“We also recognise, though, that each and every one of these decisions must be taken in a way that gives people the best possible chance to have their voices heard.

“Since we began gathering views on the proposed changes to crown green bowling provision, players and clubs have told us they feel more time is needed for the plans to be considered.

“We hope that the revised consultation arrangements will alleviate the immediate concerns regarding the 2025 summer season and also help us work together to find the best way forward in the longer term.”

Residents are being urged to take part in the survey. People with questions about the plans are asked to e-mail [email protected].