Renovation of the playground had only been completed in March 2022 but images of significant damage were shared on October 1, 2022. The climbing frame had gone altogether, meanwhile swings and equipment were also damaged.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post after the damage was uncovered, local councillor Alice Smart said: “It’s quite a substantial amount of damage. It was such a wonderful thing for this community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local residents got together and worked at it over the years to make this playground a reality. It’s just a tiny minority of people who have now ruined it for so many local families who had benefited from it. It’s disgraceful and really upsetting to see.”

Renovation of the playground had only been completed in March but images of significant damage were shared on October 1. Image: Steve Riding

Coun Smart has now confirmed the playground is once again open for use following refurbishment work, thanking contractors for their hard work. Posting on Twitter, Coun Smart said: “Thank you to the contractors for their hard work replacing the damaged equipment. It’s great to see it being used again.”

It was confirmed the playground was able to be repaired via an insurance scheme and money raised via GoFundMe was used to repair landscaping and replace broken and snapped trees. A section of an update shared on the GoFundMe page read: “We thank everyone for their generosity and support. It has made a horrible situation feel a little bit better. Our community will not give up! We deserve decent things. Let's keep on sticking together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad