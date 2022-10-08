Heartless yobs appeared to have torched a new children’s playground in Armley last weekend, damaging children’s play equipment.

The site, in Armley Park, had only been renovated earlier this year, but horrified locals found that the site appeared to have been set on fire, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Local councillor Alice Smart said the climbing frame is now “gone altogether”, while swings and equipment were also damaged.

The damage to equipment at Armley Park playground (Photo: Alice Smart)

The tarmac around the frame was also said to be peppered with rubble and bits of metal, meaning it is unsafe for children to use.

Coun Smart told the Yorkshire Evening Post last week: “It’s quite a substantial amount of damage. It was such a wonderful thing for this community.

"Local residents got together and worked at it over the years to make this playground a reality.

"It’s just a tiny minority of people who have now ruined it for so many local families who had benefitted from it.

"It’s disgraceful and really upsetting to see.”

Armley councillor Lou Cunningham has now issued an update on the playground repairs.

She tweeted: “Officers at Leeds City Council Parks and Countryside services have confirmed that the playground can be repaired via the insurance scheme.

"Our community will not give up! We deserve decent things.

“Let's keep on sticking together.”

Work on the play area had got underway in October 2021 and was completed in March this year.