The site, in Armley Park, had only been renovated earlier this year, but horrified locals arrived this morning to find the site appeared to have been set on fire, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Local councillor Alice Smart (Lab) told the YEP that the climbing frame is now “gone altogether”, while swings and equipment were also damaged. The tarmac around the frame is also said to be peppered with rubble and bits of metal, meaning it is unsafe for children to use.

“It’s quite a substantial amount of damage,” said Coun Smart. “It was such a wonderful thing for this community.

The damage to the site this morning. (Pic: Alice Smart)

"Local residents got together and worked at it over the years to make this playground a reality.

"It’s just a tiny minority of people who have now ruined it for so many local families who had benefitted from it.

"It’s disgraceful and really upsetting to see.”

She added that the immediate plan was to get the area cleared and make it safe for families and children.

The site had only reopened after renovation back in March. (Pic: Alice Smart)

Coun Smart said: “We absolutely want to get this equipment replaced and for it to be refurbished to be as good as it was or better.

"We absolutely want to find the funding to get the equipment replaced.”

Work on the play area had got underway in October 2021 and was completed in March this year.

It followed years of campaigners fighting for a new park due to the decaying old equipment in the existing playground.