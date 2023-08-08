Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Antiques Roadshow Leeds: Best pictures as BBC TV programme films at Roundhay Park

BBC programme Antiques Roadshow has been filming at Roundhay Park in Leeds this weekend.
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

The popular BBC series, where experts examine antiques and trinkets, filmed across Sunday and Monday (August 6 and 7) at Roundhay Park. Pictures taken on Saturday showed organisers setting up marquees and making preparations for filming, on fields opposite the park’s popular Lakeside Cafe.

With over 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens, Roundhay Park is one of the biggest in Europe and Friends of Roundhay Park, described the show’s arrival as a fantastic moment for the park, that cements its place as one of the country’s best green spots. Here are some of the best pictures taken from the event...

Raj Bisram challenges presenter Fiona Bruce to identify the most valuable sports racquet at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Raj Bisram challenges presenter Fiona Bruce to identify the most valuable sports racquet at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Fiona Bruce with items from the archives of Marks & Spencer at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Fiona Bruce with items from the archives of Marks & Spencer at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

The popular BBC show, where experts examine antiques and trinkets, is now in its 45th series.

The popular BBC show, where experts examine antiques and trinkets, is now in its 45th series.

Sara Dawson, vice-chair of Friends of Roundhay Park, described the show’s arrival as a fantastic moment for the park, that cements its place as one of the country’s best green spots.

Sara Dawson, vice-chair of Friends of Roundhay Park, described the show's arrival as a fantastic moment for the park, that cements its place as one of the country's best green spots.

