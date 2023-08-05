Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Antiques Roadshow: BBC TV programme arrives in Leeds as pictures show setup at Roundhay Park

TV programme Antiques Roadshow is being filmed in Leeds this weekend.
By Joseph Keith
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST

The popular BBC series, where experts examine antiques and trinkets, will be filmed on Sunday and Monday (August 6 and 7) at Roundhay Park.

Pictures taken on Saturday show organisers setting up marquees and making preparations for filming, on fields opposite the park’s popular Lakeside Cafe.

In an earlier announcement made on its website, the BBC said: “We are excited to be able to bring the Antiques Roadshow to the fascinating Roundhay Park in Leeds.”

Organisers and staff from BBC One's Antiques Roadshow pictured setting up for filming at Roundhay Park in Leeds, near Lakeside Cafe.

Filming will take place on Sunday but the public can apply for free tickets to be part of the show during a separate recording session on Monday.

“Our presenter, Fiona Bruce, will be at Roundhay Park, Leeds on Monday 7th August,” a statement on the ticket website said.

“She will be filming three rounds of ‘Basic, Better, Best’ with a couple of our much loved experts.

"We have a limited number of audience tickets available for this. So if you’d like to come and see some filming up close and take part in the Games, apply now.”

Fronted by presenter Fiona Bruce, the BBC One programme is now in its 45th series.

