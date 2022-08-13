Andy Man's Club teaming up with Roundhay barber shop for mental health charity fundraisers in Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a monthly basis, W2 Barbers offers haircuts, beard trims and mini facials with all proceeds going to Andy Mans’s Club.

The next fundraiser will take place tomorrow (Sunday, August 14) between 11am and 3pm and there will also be music, games and a barbecue.

£1,400 has already been raised from the events which have taken place so far.

Representatives of Andy Man’s Club will also be in attendance to discuss their services.

Richard Wyatt, owner of W2 Barbers, said: “We’re honoured to be working with Andy’s Man Club to try and provide help to the men of Leeds.

“Traditionally, men aren’t seen to be particularly open to talking about their feelings, so if we can help to encourage people to share their stories and feel supported, that’s a real positive for us.”

Liam Pearce, facilitator at Andy’s Man Club Leeds, added: “We’re so grateful to W2 for hosting these events to raise money for our cause. Many attendees have mentioned how helpful the events have been in encouraging them to take that first step, reach out and talk to someone about their mental health.

“Everyone is welcome, and we look forward to meeting more people next weekend.”

Andy Man’s Club also hosts weekly sessions every Monday at 7pm at Leeds College of Building, Milford Sports Club and Vale Circles.